LieLikeModi trends after PM says he went to jail for Bangladesh liberation

Hyderabad: Speaking at the National Day ceremony of Bangladesh on Friday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his association with the neighbouring country’s liberation from Pakistan and said that he was even jailed during the satyagraha.
Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Bangladesh on the occasion of its 50th Independence Day celebrations, said: “I was in my early twenties. I even had the opportunity to go to jail during this satyagraha for Bangladesh’s struggle for freedom.”
“This is one of the most memorable days of my life. I am grateful that Bangladesh has included me in this event,” Modi added, also honouring the Indian Army’s role in liberating Bangladesh in 1971.
However, Indians across the border felt it to be a false claim. Across social media, they were left wondering why he would have been arrested in India for supporting Bangaleshi liberation, as the Indian government itself was in favour of it. It may be recalled that Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, was lauded by all, including BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the Sangh Parivaar.
Memes, obviously followed, mocking the Prime Minister for his lie. #LieLikeModi trended on Twitter.
Here are some reactions:
Memes apart, Modi had acknowledged Indira Gandhi’s efforts in Bangaldesh’s liberation while speaking at the event. “Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s efforts and her pivotal contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known,” he said.