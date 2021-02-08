‘Life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet’: Actor Suriya after testing positive for Covid

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Suriya on Sunday confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment for it.

Taking to the Twitter, Suriya wrote, “I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn’t returned to normalcy yet. We cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side,” ran an English translation of the actor’s Tamil tweet on the fan site, @SuriyaFansTeam.

’கொரோனா’ பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு, சிகிச்சை பெற்று நலமுடன் இருக்கிறேன். வாழ்க்கை இன்னும் இயல்பு நிலைக்கு திரும்பவில்லை என்பதை அனைவரும் உணர்வோம். அச்சத்துடன் முடங்கிவிட முடியாது. அதேநேரம் பாதுகாப்பும், கவனமும் அவசியம். அர்ப்பணிப்புடன் துணைநிற்கும் மருத்துவர்களுக்கு அன்பும், நன்றிகளும். — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) February 7, 2021

Soon, wishes of fans flooded the comment box, wishing the actor the best of health.

Speaking about the professional front, Suriya’s last release, Soorarai Pottru, dropped on Amazon Prime in November. The Tamil film, directed by Sudha Kongara, co-stars Paresh Rawal, Aparna Balamurali, Urvashi and Mohan Babu. The film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath.

Suriya will be next seen in Vaadivasal. The first look of the Vetrimaaran directorial was unveiled on the occasion of the actor’s 45th birthday on July 23 last year.