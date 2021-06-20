Life returns to normal in Telangana after 39 days of lockdown

Hyderabad: After 39 days, normal activities resumed in Telangana from Sunday with the state government lifting the lockdown totally, following the drastic drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.

The government has issued unlock orders, allowing all activities that were permitted prior to the imposition of the lockdown.

The full impact of unlock will be seen from Monday when government offices and other establishments will re-open with 100 per cent employee strength.

The state cabinet, at its meeting on Saturday, decided to lift the lockdown totally after examining the report submitted by the Medical and Health Department that number of Covid-19 positive cases have drastically come down and the pandemic situation is now under control in the state. It instructed officials from all the departments to lift all the restrictions imposed during the lockdown in the state.

Hyderabad: People visit Historic Charminar that opened after the Telangana government lifts ongoing Covid-induced lockdown completely, in Hyderabad, Sunday, June 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Stating that decision was taken for the people’s benefit and to ensure that the livelihoods did not further incur losses, the cabinet sought people’s support and cooperation.

It made it clear that lifting of the lockdown should not lead to negligent behaviour.

Following the Cabinet decision, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued unlock orders. According to Government Order (GO), wearing of fake mask shall be compulsory in public places, in work places and in means of transport. Failure to wear face mask will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000. Individuals must maintain social distancing.

All shops, offices and establishments have been directed to ensure that all Covid norms with respect to physical distancing, santisation etc, are scrupulously followed. “Failure to observe these norms will attract action under relevant Acts and orders issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005,” reads the GO.

All educational institutions and coaching institutions have been permitted to re-open. Government schools and colleges can re-open from July 1.

Lockdown was imposed in the state on May 12 due to surge in Covid-19 cases. Initially only a four hour relaxation was given to enable people to buy essentials. Subsequently, relaxation hours were extended to eight hours and later to 12 hours.

On Saturday, Telangana recorded 1,362 new Covid cases and 10 deaths.