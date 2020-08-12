Life span of Ram temple will 1,000 years: Champat Rai

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th August 2020 10:42 am IST
Life span of Ram temple will 1,000 years: Champat Rai

Ayodhya, Aug 12 : The Ram temple in Ayodhya is being designed to last at least 1,000 years and also withstand earthquakes of high magnitude.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary, Champat Rai, said that the “Pillars in the foundation will be strong and deep like those holding aloft mammoth bridges, making the structure robust and quake-resistant.”

Talking to reporters at Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya, he said that the Ram temple will be able withstand any natural calamity for thousands of years. Intricate details of the design will be ready soon, he said.

Rai further said that all the artefacts unearthed during digging and levelling of the temple site, including centuries-old relics, will be exhibited in the temple premises.

He said that final map of the temple would be passed by Ayodhya Development Authority and the requisite fees would be paid. “We are not seeking any fee exemption,” he said.

Rai said that the Trust account has a current balance of Rs 42 crore, received from donations ranging from Re 1 to Rs 1 crore.

Replying to a question, he said, “At least 20,000 seers across India participated in the temple movement and it was not possible to invite all. We could send invites to only 90 seers from outside Ayodhya and 52 from the temple town.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close