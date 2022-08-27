Lifespan Private Limited Signs with Nikhat Zareen, as its Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Lifespan Private Limited, one of India’s largest manufacturers of Nutraceutical, Herbal, Ayurvedic and Personal Care Products, announced its association with Ms. Nikhat Zareen, Boxing World Champion and Common Wealth Games Gold Medallist, for its protein range of products at Lifespan Pvt Ltd Corporate Office, Madhapur, Hyderabad on 24th August 2022.

Speaking on occasion, Mr Narendra Ram Nambula, Chairman and Managing Director of Lifespan Private Limited, said that it’s a natural partnership which has been formalised today. Mr Narendra Ram Nambula further expressed his happiness and said that Nikhat Zareen is today India’s leading women boxer. None other than Nikhat Zareen, who is Boxing World Champion and Common Wealth Games Gold Medallist, could have done justice to represent Lifespan Private Limited as its brand ambassador.

Also Read Telangana: TRS MLC Kavitha felicitates CWG gold medalist Nikhat Zareen

After signing the agreements, Ms Nikhat Zareen expressed her happiness and thanked Lifespan Private Limited as a brand ambassador. Further speaking on occasion, she said that time has come to introduce the importance of nutrition and preventive health care to this world. She stressed the fact that being the global leader in health care, it is our duty to innovate new health care products and to make India a global health care power.

In his closing remarks, Mr Narendra Ram Nambula said that Lifespan’s nutrition-based products help those individuals who dream of leading a healthy lifestyle, much like Ms Nikhat Zareen. With the increasing focus in the Indian population on fitness and healthy living, it is important for a brand like Lifespan Private Limited to come to the forefront and provide customers with options to get fit the right way. While the key element is to eat right and exercise regularly, a sudden increase in these activities robs the body of essential nutrients and proteins that it was getting easily earlier.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)