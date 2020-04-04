Lifting of lockdown depends on compliance to norms: Maha CM

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that lifting of lockdown in the state after April 14 will be dependent upon the compliance by people to the government directives.

He also said that no permission will be granted to any religious or sporting events in the state till further notice to avoid mingling of people amid coronavirus outbreak.

The CM also warned of strict action against those who spread communally divisive messages on social media.

Source: PTI

