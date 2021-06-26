LiftingARiver: Discovery’s documentary on Kaleshwaram project is a big hit

Hyderabad: The state government’s well-publicized, prestigious and multi-staged Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), built on the Godavari river, has already received international laurels for its execution. On Friday, another feather was added to its cap.

Discovery Channel, across its networks in the world, aired a special documentary-feature, depicting stunning aerial shot visuals of the project. The feature covered all minute details of the irrigation project: from the mammoth scale of construction to the intimate precision of science and engineering.

This documentary was made by award winning documentary filmmaker Kondapalli Rajendra Srivathsa of Pulse Media, who earlier rose to fame for ‘Inside Tirumala Tirupati’ documentary for National Geographic. The Nat Geo documentary on Tirumala had broken all time TRP records in the non-fiction genre on Indian television.

The documentary took Srivathsa over two years to shoot. One and a half years went into post-production of the documentary, sources said.

The #LiftingARiver feature received a thumping response on Friday. Many took to Twitter to applaud the taking, besides appreciating the marvel of the Kaleshwaram project.

The full documentary #LiftingARiver can be watched here.

About Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is built on River Godavari at Kannepalli village, Mahadevpur Mandal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana.

The project will use 235 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Godavari water for irrigation of fresh area, stabilization of irrigated area, for drinking and for industrial purposes.

The project also involves the construction of three barrages apart from reverse pumping of water from the Godavari into three major reservoirs. It involves a huge and complex system of reservoirs, water tunnels, pipelines and canals.