Light rain expected in parts of Hyderabad on Friday: IMD



Hyderabad: Hyderabad is likely to receive light rains in isolated places in view of cyclone Nivar, which is now weakened into a deep depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its bulletin.



Various parts of the city received light rains on Friday morning. 23 mm of rainfall was recorded during the morning hours near Moula Ali, Alwal, Monda Market, Khairtabad, Charminar and others. The maximum temperature was recorded at 25.7 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded was 19.5 degree Celsius.



“The city may experience light to moderate showers for the next two days. A slight drop in mercury levels can also be expected during this time,” said K Naga Ratna, in-charge director, India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad.