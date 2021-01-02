Light rain in Delhi-NCR, Western Disturbance kicks in

New Delhi, Jan 2 : Light rains accompanied by thunderstorms occurred at various places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), besides some more areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on Saturday.

Dense to very dense fog was witnessed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and west Uttar Pradesh and dense fog in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bihar during 5.30 p.m. on Friday and 5.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Minimum temperature in the city improved five notches recording 7 degrees Celsius, while Hisar was coldest in Haryana at 2.

Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky and light rain at isolated places of south and south-west districts.

Similarly in Haryana’s Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safidon, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Narwana and Narnaul; Rajasthan’s Deeg, Bharatpur; and Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, Hathras, Shamli sky was overcast as rain and thunderstorms were witnessed.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, “the impact of “Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi”.

“Palam reported 0.4 mm rainfall, Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road reported trace rainfall.

“The Western Disturbance is likely to keep causing similar kind of weather over the plains of Northwest India till January 5 (Tuesday) with maximum intensity on January 4,” the IMD said.

Delhi’s Palam based observatory recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius, Safdarjung 7, Lodhi Road 6.6, Ridge 8.1 and Ayanagar 7.6 degrees.

Haryana’s Chandigarh recorded 6.1 degrees Celsius, Ambala 5.7, Karnal 5.8, Hisar 2 and Rohtak 7.8.

Punjab’s Amritsar recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 3.9 and Patiala 6.4.

Bareilly in western Uttar Pradesh registered a minimum of 3.7 degrees Celsius.

With minimum 7 degrees Celsius — average for the season — recorded at Safdarjung at 8.30 a.m., there was a rise of 5.9 degrees in the past 24 hours.

These temperatures are likely to remain in the same range during next 2-3 days, the IMD said.

On Friday, Delhi reported its lowest temperature in 15 years. The minimum of 1.1 degrees celsius was recorded by the Safdarjung Observatory. On January 8, 2006, the city had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degree celsius.

The visibility in the 12 hours Friday and 5.30 a.m. on Saturday was recorded 200 metre or less.

In Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala, the visibility was 25 metre while it was 50 metre in Gaya and Karnal. The visibility was 200 metre in Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh and Gwalior.

