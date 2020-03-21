Light rains likely in Delhi

New Delhi: The national capital woke up to clear skies on Saturday morning, though light rains accompanied with gusty winds are predicted towards the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Light rain and thunderstorm accompanied with winds gusting up to 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected towards the evening under the influence of a western disturbance, it said.

Another western disturbance is predicted to bring rains to the national capital next week, the IMD said.

Source: PTI

