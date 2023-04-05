Rainfall thrills sun burnt Hyderabad, here to stay for weekend

From April 9, the weather is forecasted to turn hotter.

(Representative image)

Hyderabad: After the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad’s (IMD-H) predictions of light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the city found much-needed respite from the heat in a surprise rainfall followed by thunder on Wednesday.

The IMD-H forecasted rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad on Thursday and Friday. The city is predicted to have a partly overcast sky on Saturday, with the risk of thunder and lightning.

The IMD also predicted that the city’s average maximum temperature will remain between 37 and 38 degrees Celsius for the following five days. From April 9, the weather is forecasted to turn hotter.

Moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms are forecasted in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Normal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mancherial and Medak districts.

