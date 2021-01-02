Light to heavy snowfall forecast in J&K over next 3 days

Srinagar, Jan 2 : Weather office issued an advisory on Saturday forecasting widespread light snowfall with chances of heavy snowfall at some places in J&K.

“A fresh western disturbance is approaching J&K and adjoining areas from January 3. Moderate rain/snow is expected most likely over widespread places with chances of heavy snow at isolated places over the region particularly over Pirpanjal range, Chenab Valley, districts of south Kashmir and adjoining areas between January 4 and 5.” an official of the MET department said.

“Chances of isolated light rain/snow cannot be ruled out during the night of January 3,” the official added..

A western disturbance (WD) is an extra tropical storm in the Mediterranean Sea under whose influence non-monsoonal precipitation occurs Ain Pakistan, India, Nepal.

Meanwhile, the disaster management authorities have issued low level (Yellow alert) avalanche warning for Ramban district of Jammu division.

