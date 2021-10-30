Light to moderate rain expected in Telangana for next 3 days

Hyderabad: Telangana state is likely to witness light to moderate rains with thundershowers at isolated places for the next three days, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has said in a forecast. Hyderabad city will mainly remain dry.

During the last 24 hours, Telangana recorded the highest rainfall of 29.8 mm at Bhadradri Kothagudem and the highest maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius at Khammam and the lowest minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius recorded at Adilabad.

According to TSDPS, there was no rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area, the lowest minimum temperature of 20.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Qutubullapur, and the highest maximum temperature of 31.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tolichowki.

The minimum temperatures in the state are expected to be in the range of 18 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 31 degrees Celsius to 33 degrees Celsius.

Whereas the minimum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 19 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.