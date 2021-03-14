Light to moderate rain, snow forecast in Kashmir

By IANS|   Updated: 14th March 2021 12:49 pm IST
Light to moderate rain, snow forecast in Kashmir

Srinagar, March 14 : Dry, overcast weather occurred in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Sunday as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast light to moderate rain and snow during the next 24 hours.

“Weather to remain overcast with light to moderate rain in plains and snow over the higher reaches of Kashmir towards the Sunday afternoon and generally cloudy weather in Jammu”, an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 5.8, Pahalgam 0.6 and Gulmarg minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 2.7, Kargil minus 4.3 while the minimum temperature recorded in Drass town was not available.

Jammu city had 13.6, Katra 13.4, Batote 7.8, Banihal 7.0 and Bhaderwah 6.5 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Updated: 14th March 2021 12:49 pm IST
Back to top button