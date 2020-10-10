Light to moderate rainfall expected in the next 72 hours: IMD

Hyderabad: Due to the ongoing severe depression in the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate to heavy rains are expected in Hyderabad and several areas in Telangana for the next two-three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The prediction is because of the low-pressure trough that became severe in the eastern central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining northern Andaman Sea.

The low-pressure trough is likely to intensify and turn into a severe cyclone in the next 24 hours and cross the coast of North Andhra Pradesh on October 12, the IMD said in a statement.

The weather report states that there will be scattered thundershowers and a chance of heavy to very heavy rains occurring in isolated places of Telangana.

On Friday (October 9), incessant rains combined with severe thunderstorms left several roads in the city inundated. In fact, in several localities such as Asifnagar, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki, season’s record rainfall was recorded.