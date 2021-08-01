Light to moderate rainfall in parts of UP

Lucknow: Light to moderate rains occurred at many places in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, while very heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places over eastern part of the state.

Rainfall was recorded in Sonbhadra, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Mahoba and Pratapgarh, the MeT Department said.

Banda was the hottest place in the state, where mercury touched 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over western UP on August 2.

Rains are very likely at a few places over the state on August 3, according to the weather office.