Lightning kills 6 people in Odisha

four persons were killed in separate lightning incidents in Keonjhar district

By Mansoor Published: 1st September 2020 4:32 pm IST
dead body
Representational Photo

Bhubaneswar; At least six people, including a 12-year-old girl, were killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning in different places in Odisha on Tuesday, police said.

While four persons were killed in separate lightning incidents in Keonjhar district, two others died and as many received injuries in similar mishaps during rain and thunderstorm in Balasore district, they said.

The minor girl died as lightning struck when she was playing in front of her house at Pandua village under the jurisdiction of Ramachandrapur police station in Keonjhar district, police said.

In nearby Sapuasahi village, a 55-year-old farmer was killed after being hit by lightning when he was working in the farmland, they said.

READ:  Alleged medical negligence proves fatal for poor man

In similar incidents, two other farmers died after being struck by lightning when they were working in the paddy field at Inchol and Baharipur village under Nandipada police station limits.

In Balasore district, a 28-year-old man was killed and two others were injured at Gobaghata village under Jaleswar police station area. All of them were working in the paddy field when lightning struck, police said.

In another lightning incident in the district, a 59- year-old woman was killed in Kaubani village under the jurisdiction of Bhograi police station limits when she was walking down a village road, they said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime and Accident
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close