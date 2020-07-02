Lightning kills three people in UP

By Qayam Published: July 02, 2020, 11:00 am IST
lightning

Ballia: Three people were killed and 12 injured in lightning strikes in Sikandarpur and Bhimpura areas of the district, police said on Thursday.

They said 10 people working in a field were injured after being struck by lightning in Mahthapar village on Wednesday.

They were rushed to a hospital, where two women identified as Savita and Sheela died during treatment.

In a separate incident in Rampur Madai village in Bhimpura area, a farmer working in his field died after being struck by lightning.

In another incident in Hajouth village in Khejuri area, four women were injured after being hit by lightning. They were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable.

Source: PTI
