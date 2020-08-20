‘Lights, camera, mask on, action: Akshay Kumar gives first clap for ‘BellBottom’

London, Aug 20 : Superstar Akshay Kumar gave the first clap to commence shooting of his upcoming film, BellBottom, in the UK, with due precautionary measures in place amid the Covid pandemic.

“Lights, camera, mask on and action,” Akshay is seeing announcing in a video he posted on his verified Instagram page. He holds the clapper board and puts on a mask even as he says the line.

“Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned the video clip.

The actor, along with his family, flew to the UK a few days ago for the shoot of film, directed by Ranjit M. Tewari. “BellBottom” also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Earlier on Thursday, Lara posted how amazing it felt to be back on the set to shoot for the film.

“And it begins!!! I’m claiming one for the girls! As a 42 year old female actor, in this Covid period, it feels amazing to be the first to be back on set of a big Bollywood film,” Lara wrote on Instagram, referring to the fact that “BellBottom” is one of the first films to start shooting in the time of Covid pandemic.

Along with the post, she shared a picture of the make-up room, where she sits wearing a mask.

The film set in the 1980s is said to be inspired by true events.

Source: IANS

