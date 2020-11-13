Like Ram, India will overcome all obstacles: Yogi

Ayodhya, Nov 13 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that just as Lord Ram overcame all obstacles and returned to Ayodhya, India too will overcome the obstacles of the Covid-19 pandemic and march towards new glory.

The Chief Minister, while speaking at the ‘Deepotsav’ ceremony here, said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country and its people have not only survived the pandemic, but are on the road to recovery.

Comparing the present government’s commitment to ensure ‘Ram Rajya’ under the leadership of Modi, Adityanath said that 2020 has been a significant year in ways more than one.

“Those who had dreamt of the Ram temple being built are now seeing it turn into reality. The Deepotsav is being held amid Covid protocols and the world is watching the event virtually,” he said.

The Chief Minister also listed the various schemes that the state and the Central government had laid down for the poorest of the poor.

He said that the Prime Minister had a vision to turn Ayodhya into the world’s most beautiful Ramayana city.

“I promise you that I will work towards fulfilling his vision. There is no room for injustice and the state and Central government are working towards it,” he said.

Meanwhile, as soon as the sun went down, lights went up in Ayodhya and the ghats of Saryu glittered with 5.51 lakh earthen lamps, creating a scintillating view.

The laser fireworks left the people spellbound and the atmosphere turned surreal as the lights blinked through the winter mist.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.