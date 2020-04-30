Likelihood of extended lockdown worries Ramadan season traders

Hyderabad: Ramadan is the only month in which all businesses earn more money due to more seasonal shopping. However, this is the second time in the history of Hyderabad where the city will be bereft of the shine of Ramadan. With there being a 99 percent possibility that the state extending the lockdown well into the season, petty traders will be financial constraints for the next two to four months.

Many small-scale businesses have been bearing the brunt of this lockdown for the last month and we’re hoping for the Ramadan boon as people shop a lot during the festive season.

Sri Ram Vyas, President of the Hyderabad non-ferrous Metal Association said that non-food traders are expected to face more losses during the COVID-19 lockdown compared to food and grain merchants.

Meanwhile, on social media abuzz with discussion on the matter though trending hashtags such as #NoEidClothes #RamdanBazaar and polls asking what people miss the most about Ramadan.

To date, the government authorities have decided to cancel Ramadan bazaars, while Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials had also decreed that it was not a suitable time to organize Ramadan bazaars due to the risk of close contact.



Tailors, hawkers, and food merchants are all concerned. Although there may some respite with e-business platforms.

Tailors facing difficulties this year

Mohammed Ali Aziz, owner of MR Tailors said, “Some tailors have already ordered their stock of ‘bundle’ clothing from overseas, Muslim men’ and women’s’ clothing from suppliers, tailors, and textile wholesalers—it is a lot of money as it involves revolving funds, high rental import costs.”

Madish, a tailor from Hussaini Alam — a hub of tailor shops — said, “The Telangana government should consider creating a platform or system to market the affected bazaar traders’ products such as E-Bazaar sales,” he suggested.

Telangana’s hawkers, traders, textiles, tailors, and women workers urging the government to allow them to initiate the Ramadan e-bazaar concept, but also remain mindful of the government’s directives. These include social distancing and contactless delivery.

Hawkers & Traders of Ramadan

A member who doesn’t wish to be named of Telangana Hawkers and Traders Association, stated, “The TRS government, meanwhile, is also urged to help boost the local food supply chain, perhaps through transportation and logistics invectives. We believe that even if the Ramadan e-bazaar gets canceled, traders will always be able to find solutions,” he said.

Last year photo of Ramadan shopping at Charminar. Photo: Laeeq

Ramadan traders.

Syed Abdul Tahir, proprietor of SK textiles told that the Ramadan is just like a jackpot to all the traders especially those who are in textiles, clothing, and tailoring but sadly first time in the history Ramadan is being celebrated under such pandemic lockdown, instead, the shift from traditional trade to online or e-commerce platforms must be seen as the best possible solution to the current predicament.

Food bazaar during Ramadan

Mohammed Amjad, owner of Sonu Kebabs has resigned himself to the fact that he has no choice but to accept the government’s decision to cancel this year’s Ramadan bazaar food stalls. That too, this despite the plans already made to set up a giant kebab pathar ka gosht stall on Hussaini Alam Road.

Hyderabadi Haleem.

The last year’s trending Pathar Ka Gosht in the old city of Hyderabad.

“I can’t deny that I am disappointed over this as the Ramadan bazaar is a source of sustenance for us traders, but I accept this decision if it is the best way to contain COVID-19. Although I have a restaurant, sales normally dip during Ramadan due to shorter operating hours, deplores Mohammed Junaid.

Although he might try my luck with deliveries, besides, take out of the shop,” said Mohammed Junaid, Hotel Sohail, a staffer.

