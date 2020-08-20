Lili Reinhart opens up on debut as producer

Los Angeles, Aug 20 : Actress Lili Reinhart has turned producer, and she says she loved the experience because it gave her a chance to build something from ground up.

Reinhart has executive-produced the upcoming film “Chemical Hearts”, where she stars with Austin Abrams. The film is based on the novel “Our Chemical Hearts” by Krystal Sutherland.

“I loved helping to build something from the ground up. Being an executive producer meant I was incredibly involved from the very beginning, to make sure that this project came together in the best way that it could,” Reinhart said.

“When (writer-director) Rich (Richard Tanne) and I met, we really clicked. It was very cool to realise we had the same vision for the movie. We both wanted the movie to have the depth and tone that the book has,” she added.

“Chemical Hearts” is about a hopelessly romantic high school senior, who falls for a mysterious new classmate. They embark on an unexpected journey that teaches them about love, loss, and themselves. The film will release on Amazon Prime Video on August 21.

