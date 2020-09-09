Lily Allen marries ‘Stranger Things’ star David Harbour

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th September 2020 7:47 pm IST
Lily Allen marries 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour

Las Vegas, Sep 9 : Singer Lily Allen and actor David Harbour have reportedly had a Las Vegas wedding at an Elvis-themed chapel.

The marriage ceremony of Lily and “Stranger Things” actor David was conducted on Monday by Brendan Paul, owner of the chapel and a famous Elvis impersonator. A woman at Paul’s Vegas home said: “He cannot comment about it because of privacy, but he is really well known as Elvis.”

There were four other weddings at the chapel the same day, reports The Sun.

David and Lily first revealed they were a couple on a night out in London last year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Shraddha Arya turns stylist for on-screen avatar in 'Kundali Bhagya'
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close