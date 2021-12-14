Linewoman Naseem Begum: Story of a high grit

Hyderabad: Climbing on highly charged electric poles and substations is not an easy task for men. The job is full of risks and accident-prone. There is always the danger of getting hurt or even losing one’s life. Many men are apprehensive of taking such a job. But in such a risky field women are coming forward to offer their services. Naseem Begum is one among these courageous ladies.

It really needs a courageous heart to climb on 20 ft high electric poles or 400 kilowatt 40 ft high sub station’s electric towers. But hats off to the state’s lineswomen gang of Naseem Begum, Sushila Swapna, Sunita and Nandini who are excelling in their jobs.

These gritty lineswomen working in Nagar Kurnool’s special maintenance gang are impressing their higher Bose’s by their courage and exemplary performance.

Speaking to Siasat, Naseem Begam said that she likes challenges in life. “I am happy that I am fulfilling the dream of my parents.”

Naseem Begam belongs to a poor family and she is fulfilling the dream of her father with the cooperation of her husband.

After the completion of ITI Naseem was helping her family with her meager salary of Rs. 2000 per month. “At this juncture my father advised me to get a government job. By taking this job I am fulfilling his dream,” Naseem Begum said.