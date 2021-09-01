LinkedIn is shutting ‘Stories’ from its platform

San Francisco: Professional networking platform LinkedIn has announced that it is removing ‘Stories’ from its platform.

LinkedIn announced the feature ‘Stories’ — a feature well known to Snapchat and Instagram users for sharing content that disappears after 24 hours — in 2020.

“We introduced Stories last year as a fun and casual way to share quick video updates. We’ve learned a ton,” Liz Li, senior director of products at LinkedIn, said in a post on Tuesday.

“Now, we are taking those learnings to evolve the Stories format into a reimagined video experience across LinkedIn that’s even richer and more conversational,” Li added.

Li mentioned that the company wants to embrace mixed media and creative tools of Stories in a consistent way across the platform while working to integrate it more tightly with the user’s professional identity.

As part of this change, the company will remove the current Stories experience by the end of September.

“To those of you who jumped into Stories to share bite-sized glimpses of video content in a professional context, thank you,” Li said.

“Stories provided an easy way for you to share insights, ask for help, and react to news and industry updates,” Li added.