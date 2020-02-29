menu
29 Feb 2020, Sat
LinkedIn is testing Snapchat-like Stories for professionals

Posted by Qayam Published: February 29, 2020, 9:22 am IST
California: LinkedIn may soon introduce Snapchat-like stories on its platform.

Pete Davies, head of content products at LinkedIn, wrote in an official blog that Stories “offer a lightweight, fun way to share an update without it having to be perfect or attached to your profile forever.”

With LinkedIn Stories, the company aims to test how the conversational format works for the professional platform. The feature is being tested internally and is expected to be rolled out to others in the coming months.

Source: ANI
