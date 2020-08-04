Lion appears in Saudi home as family prepares for sacrifice

Dubai: A rather surprising guest arrived at a Saudi family’s house as they were preparing for Eid Al Adha sacrifice. A lion was seen on the wall of the house, which entered through the yard. A video clip of the incident shot by a family member went viral on social media.

Haitham Khaled, who shot the video narrated the whole incident. He said, “It is natural to see a cat or dog during the sacrifice. But, we were surprised to see a lion.”

“Later, the family reported the incident to the authorities who reached their house to catch the lion,” he added.

