Lionel Messi becomes ambassador of OrCam Technologies

New Delhi, Sep 15 : OrCam Technologies, a leader in personal AI-driven innovations, announced on Monday that Argentine football icon Lionel Messi will be its new ambassador.

Messi will be leading the charge to improve accessibility through OrCam’s breakthrough AI technologies for people who are visually impaired.

The Israel-based company is launching the partnership collaboration with the Barcelona superstar to increase awareness about the challenges faced by visually impaired community globally.

As a component of the project, OrCam will arrange meetings between dozens of visually impaired people from around the world with Messi.

It will be an opportunity to get to know the soccer icon in a face-to-face meeting, as well as receiving from Messi an assistive technology solution that will increase their independence in their daily lives with the OrCam MyEye.

Every year, Messi will gift OrCam MyEye to visually impaired people with inspiring stories, some of whom he will personally meet in Barcelona. These individuals will each become members of the ‘OrCam Dream Team’ led by Messi.

The first of these meetings took place just before the coronavirus pandemic shook the world. The meeting was particularly striking for Messi, who said, “The emotion was incredible. Meeting with this amazing group of people from around the world was truly a magical and inspiring moment.

“Witnessing each of the members of the ‘Dream Team’ trying out the OrCam MyEye features, it was clear that this would be a life-changing device for each of them. I am proud to be an OrCam Ambassador to truly make a difference for so many.”

