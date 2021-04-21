Lionel Messi shirts help to earn 50000 vaccines

Buenos Aires: Argentina and World famous footballer Lionel Messi shirts have become a source to obtain free 50000 vaccines for the South American footballers.

Lionel Messi who plays club football for the Spanish football club Barcelona has signed three autograph shirts to Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac. The firm will give 50000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for South American footballers before the commencement of Continental Championship “Copa America”. The tournament is scheduled in the month of June.

Argentina’s 26 clubs first division football players will also receive the vaccine jab.