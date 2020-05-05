Liquor prices hike: Telangana raises tax on alcohol by 16%

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday allowed the sale of liquor across all zones from May 6 in Telangana

After Delhi and Andhra Pradesh recently allowed sale of liquor which resulted in buyers swarming to shops and causing chaos while showing norms to wind.

By noticing this KCR stated Social distancing must, “No mask No Wine”, If someone violates social distancing norms the wine shop will be closed then and their,” says KCR addressing the media on Tuesday.

After Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana government has hiked liquor prices by 16 per cent. “The revised rates will come into effect from tomorrow. The price hike has been imposed to discourage alcohol consumption” said KCR.

Wine shops to open from tomorrow in Telangana. 11% increase in cheap liquor. 16% increase in all other brands. 10 am to 6 pm wine shops to be allowed open. Social distancing to be made compulsory at wine shops, said KCR.

