Liquor shop looted in Delhi amid lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the nationwide lockdown, some unidentified persons broke into a wine shop here and decamped with liquor bottles, police said on Saturday.

During patrolling on Saturday morning, police found that the shutter of a wine shop at the Roshnara Road in north Delhi was broken.

“The shutter of the wine shop had been forcibly pulled up and some liquor bottles and crates were stolen,” a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Sabzi Mandi police station, he added.

Source: PTI

