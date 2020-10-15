Liquor shops go on strike in Jharkhand, demand withdrawal of hiked excise duty

Ranchi, Oct 15 : Liquor shops in Jharkhand went on strike on Thursday to protest against the hike in excise duty on liquor.

The liquor shop owners said that the sale of the liquor has gone down to 40 to 50 per cent in the state due to the rise in the excise duty. The liquor shop retail association in the state has also given a memorandum to the excise department demanding reduction in excise duty and duty charge.

When the Union Home Ministry allowed reopening of liquor shops during the unlock period, the Jharkhand government had hiked excise duty from 50 per cent to 75 per cent and duty charge from 0.5 per cent to 5 per cent, the liquor shops owners said.

“We find it difficult to purchase our monthly quota of liquor from the State Beverage Corporation Limited as the sales have gone down. The special duty which was added during the coronavirus period has been merged into regular excise duty. Now it is difficult to run the liquor shops,” said Mohan Bareja, who works in a liquor shop.

The association has demanded that the special excise duty be withdrawn.

The liquor shop owners feel that the state government will take measures to help them survive.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.