Liquor stolen from a wine shop

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into a wine shop at Gandhi Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday night and decamped with liquor bottles worth a few thousand rupees.

According to the police, the burglars gained entry into Sree Venkateshwara Wines Shop on Gandhinagar road by making a hole in the wall of the shop. After collecting liquor bottles worth a few thousand rupees, the burglars left the place.

On the complaint of the owner of the wine shop, Gandhinagar police rushed to the spot and collect clues from the place. They have examined the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the shop to identify the offenders.

