Lisa Kudrow is Jennifer Aniston’s ‘sweetest floosh’

Los Angeles, July 31 : Actress Jennifer Aniston showered her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow with lots of love on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jennifer uploaded a string of birthday posts for Lisa.

“Happiest birthday my sweetest floosh,” she captioned the throwback image in which the two are seen making weird faces.

In another picture, Jennifer and Lisa are seen hugging each other. Sharing the image, Jennifer wrote: “I love you.”

Not only this, Jennifer also posted a video of Lisa sharing the musical stage with singer Taylor Swift.

Jennifer and Lisa gained fame by starring in American sitcom “Friends”. Jennifer played the role of Rachel Green, while Lisa essayed Phoebe Buffay.

Lisa Kudrow, born on July 30, turned 57 on Thursday.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.