List all Hindu supremacists working in GCC: Saudi scholar

Riyadh: Saudi scholar Abidi Zahrani requested followers to list all Hindus who are working in GCC and spreading hate against Islam, Muslims or Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). He also used the tag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home.
In another tweet, he wrote, “Gulf states host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith While #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens”.
Responding to the call, his followers started sharing screenshots of employees working in the Middle East.
Earlier, UAE Princess Hend Al Qassimi warned those who are writing anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic posts on social media. She wrote, “All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed”.
Sharing the screenshots of Saurabh Upadhyay who posted several tweets targeting Muslims over Tablighi Jamaat incident, the princes wrote that such people will be fined and made to leave the UAE.
