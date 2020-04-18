List all Hindu supremacists working in GCC: Saudi scholar

Riyadh: Saudi scholar Abidi Zahrani requested followers to list all Hindus who are working in GCC and spreading hate against Islam, Muslims or Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). He also used the tag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home.

I propose to all respected followers to list all militant Hindus who are working in the GCC and spreading hate against #Islam #Muslims or our be loved Prophet Mhmd PBUH under this #hashtag #Send_Hindutva_Back_home

show a copies of their bio. — م/ عبيدي الزهراني (@ZahraniAbidi) April 12, 2020

In another tweet, he wrote, “Gulf states host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith While #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens”.

Gulf states host millions of #Indians some of whom are infected #COVID__19 are treated free of charge regardless of their faith

While #Hindutva #Terrorists gangs are committing crimes against #Muslims citizens — م/ عبيدي الزهراني (@ZahraniAbidi) April 12, 2020

Responding to the call, his followers started sharing screenshots of employees working in the Middle East.

Works in Kuwait Airlines and Hates muslims pic.twitter.com/fpSQA5iDjj — Abdul Hai (@abdulhaifarook) April 14, 2020

Earlier, UAE Princess Hend Al Qassimi warned those who are writing anti-Muslim and anti-Islamic posts on social media. She wrote, “All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed”.

The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed. — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Sharing the screenshots of Saurabh Upadhyay who posted several tweets targeting Muslims over Tablighi Jamaat incident, the princes wrote that such people will be fined and made to leave the UAE.

Anyone that is openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave. An example; pic.twitter.com/nJW7XS5xGx — Princess Hend Al Qassimi (@LadyVelvet_HFQ) April 15, 2020

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.