List of Business in LS

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to move The Appropriation Bill 2020 on Monday in the Lok Sabha. The Business List also includes the tabling of reports by various standing committees and statements by ministers.

Sithraman is expected to move the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2020-21.

She is also likely to move the The Appropriation No.2) Bill, 2020 which will authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2019-2020.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Satyapal Singh will present the reports of the Public Accounts Committee (2019-20).

Raghurama Krishnaraju Kanumuru and Ram Kripal Yadav will present the third report of the Committee on Subordinate Legislation based on examination of statutory orders notified by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Shipping under delegated legislation.

Heena Vijaykumar Gavit and Locket Chaterjee will present the first report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2019-2020) on Action Taken on Fourteenth Report (Sixteenth Lok Sabha) on the subject Yoga and Sports Facilities for Women.

Shashi Tharoor and T. Sumathy will present the ninth report of the Standing Committee on Information Technology (2019-20) on the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2019 relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Rama Devi and Sangeeta Azad to present the reports of the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (2019-20).

There will also be obituary references to the passing away of Ram Krishna Yadav, Tapas Paul and Krishna Bose.