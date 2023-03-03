List of 12 must-watch OTT releases THIS week

Hyderabad: Hey! This weekend a couple of new releases are ready to stream on various OTT platforms to make your day. Just relax and enjoy all the new exciting content without visiting the cinema. Just stay in a room which makes you feel cosy this weekend and choose from our list which one you want to watch.

Upcoming Movie Releases On OTT

1. Love At First Kiss

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Netflix

2. Taj-Divided By Blood

Release Date: Streaming Now (First Episod Out)

Total Episodes: 10

Platform: ZEE 5

3. Gulmohar

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

4. Next In Fashion Season 2

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Netflix

5. Alone

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

6. The Mandalorian Season 3

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Sayen

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Prime Video

8. Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Netflix

9. Iratta

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Netflix

10. The Legend

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Disney+Hotstar

11. Fall

Release Date: Streaming Now

Platform: Prime Video

12. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Release Date: March 5

Platform: Netflix

We hope that above mentioned names of the films and web series are what will make you get ready to binge-watch.