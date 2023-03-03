List of 12 must-watch OTT releases THIS week

Hyderabad: Hey! This weekend a couple of new releases are ready to stream on various OTT platforms to make your day. Just relax and enjoy all the new exciting content without visiting the cinema. Just stay in a room which makes you feel cosy this weekend and choose from our list which one you want to watch.
Upcoming Movie Releases On OTT
1. Love At First Kiss
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Netflix
2. Taj-Divided By Blood
Release Date: Streaming Now (First Episod Out)
Total Episodes: 10
Platform: ZEE 5
3. Gulmohar
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
4. Next In Fashion Season 2
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Netflix
5. Alone
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
6. The Mandalorian Season 3
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
7. Sayen
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Prime Video
8. Tonight You’re Sleeping With Me
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Netflix
9. Iratta
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Netflix
10. The Legend
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Disney+Hotstar
11. Fall
Release Date: Streaming Now
Platform: Prime Video
12. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Release Date: March 5
Platform: Netflix
We hope that above mentioned names of the films and web series are what will make you get ready to binge-watch.