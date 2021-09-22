List of 12 new upcoming onscreen pairings

With many exciting projects lined up for the coming days, fresh pairings are on offer for movie buffs who excited to witness new chemistries onscreen. Interesting debuts and the coming together of multiple industries promise to have the fans go gaga over these new jodis. Here we have listed the details on the new pairing of actors that fans can look forward to.

1. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar

The former Miss World winner is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with the Yash Raj Productions helmed period drama titled Prithviraj. The model will be seen sharing screen-space with none other than Akshay Kumar and the flick is slated for a 2022 release. Fans are eagerly waiting for to witness their sizzling chemistry on big screen.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor

Another project backed by the Yash Raj Productions will be a dacoit drama titled Shamshera. The film also features Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role and shall be released in 2022. It would surely be a treat to watch the reel and real Sanjay Dutts on screen together and adding beauty to it would be actress Vaani Kapoor who was recently seen in Bell Bottom.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanathara

Probably one of the most awaited movies could be the Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s collaboration which is supposedly titled Lion. The film is said to be inspired from the Spanish web-series Money heist. The action-entertainer shall have fans go crazy over the fresh pairing of SRK and Nayanathara who is considered one of the most celebrated actesses down south.

4. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood’s two young stars Kiara and Kartik shall be seen together in the upcoming sequel to the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiya. Kiara had recently won over the audience with a powerful yet endearing portrayal of Dimple Cheema in the most lauded film of the year Shershah.

5. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Probably the best idea of the makers of Fighter is to have brought this deadly duo — Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone — together. Just imagine the way the Greek God of Bollywood and probably the most beautiful lady of the B-town would look together on screen. The movie is helmed by War fame Siddharth Anand and is set to be released in 2022 as well.

6. Ajay Devgn and Priyamani

Another lady from down south and not just any lady, quite similar to the likes of Nayanthara herself Priyamani too is quite an established actress in the Tollywood industry. She was thoroughly praised for her performance in The Family Man series and is now all set to make her grand Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in a sports entertainer titled Maidaan.

7. Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey

The Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Devarakonda is all set to romance the Khaali Peeli actress Ananya Pandey in the former’s Bollywood debut movie. Co-produced by Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar, the Puri Jagannath directorial is an action entertainer and the actor seems to be giving his everything for the project. It’ll only be a treat for the eyes of audience as they are yearning for Vijay who shall be making his comeback post the debacle in form of World Famous Lover.

8. Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor

Yes you heard it right. Legendary actress Sridevi’s elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor is all set to make her grand debut in Tollywood and her choice of director could not have gotten any better. Trivikram Srinivas vividly known for his mastery in dialogue writing will be helming a project starring Jr NTR and Jahnvi Kapoor and the mere idea of it is a news to celebrate for the fans.

9. Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna

Kollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna has become the offical national crush post her brilliant performances in movies like Geetha Govindam,Sarileru Neekevvaru and she is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will soon be joining Sidharth Malhotra who stole the show with his recent performance in Shershah.

10. Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

The director who rose to fame post the release of his extraordinary debut Arjun Reddy is all set to make another movie in Bollywood post the success of the remake of the same movie ‘Kabir Singh’ which got him into the limelight. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will direct a flick titled Animal which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra along the likes of Anil Kapoor as well in the cast.

11. Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan Tej

S S Rajamouli is currently shooting his exemplary flick with the likes of Ajay Devgn , NTR and Ram Charan who will romance Alia Bhatt in the upcoming flick. Awaiting the complete opening of theatres, the movie’s release date is postponed. Fans are sitting with the bated breathe to witness the onscreen magic of fresh pairings in the much-awaited film.

12. Ranveer Singh Shalini Pandey

The highly energetic star Ranveer Singh shall be co-starring the Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey in the upcoming Yash Raj Productions helmed Jayeshbhai Jordaar.The star who majorly featured alongside just his wife, Deepika Padukone is on a spree of new collaborations as he will also be seen alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez in the upcoming Rohit Shetty comedy-entertainer Cirkus.