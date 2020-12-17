List of 20,000 vacancies in police department submitted to Govt.

Hyderabad: After Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the concerned officials to list out the fifty thousand vacancies in all the departments, in police department itself nearly 20K vacancies have been listed out.

As per the official data 425 Sub-Inspectors, 19,300 police constables and 200 public prosecutors vacancies have been identified. According to report submitted there are 368 civil SIs, 29 AR SIs, and 18 in the communication SIs vacancies have been listed out.

Among the police constables posts 7764 civil and 6683 AR constables, TSSP 3874 ,communication 256 and 561 in 15th Battalion TSSP vacancies details have been submitted.

Early this week, the Chief Secretary of the state has convened a meeting with the heads of all the departments directing them to identify the vacancies in their respective department. The police department has identified nearly twenty thousand vacancies.