List of 5 upcoming Bollywood movies being shot in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: With its diverse locations, state-of-the-art studios, and world-class infrastructure, we have been noticing that Hyderabad has been emerging as a major hub for Bollywood movie shootings in recent years. The city has become an attractive destination for filmmakers from the Hindi film industry. A lot of big upcoming Bollywood and pan-India movies are being shot here. Take a look at the list below.

Movies That Are Being Shot In Hyderabad

1. Fighter — Hrithik Roshan

Superstar Hrithik Roshan completed the Hyderabad schedule of his highly anticipated film ‘Fighter’ earlier this week. The third schedule of the film, directed by blockbuster filmmaker Siddharth Anand, was completed at the Dundigal Air Force Academy. Fans are excited for the film’s release, which promises to be a high-octane, action-packed adventure.

2. Project K — Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most respected actors, was in Hyderabad a few days ago, for the filming of his next film, ‘Project K’. Big B was filming in Ramoji Film City alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Deepika is seen visiting the city frequently. However, due to Amitabh Bachchan’s recent injury, the shoot has been put on hold for the time being.

3. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan — Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill

Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan visited Hyderabad for the filming of his upcoming film, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in June last year. Along with Shehnaaz Gill, who will make her Bollywood debut, Salman Khan will entertain audiences with yet another action-packed entertainer. Pictures of Shehnaaz and Salman from the city took internet by storm then.

4. Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara

One of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan, shot some part of his upcoming film ‘Jawan’ Hyderabad in June last year. The film, directed by Atlee, stars Nayanthara in female lead role. The pair was spotted filming at Ramoji Film City, and fans can’t wait to see them on the big screen together.

5. Pushpa 2 — Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna

Tollywood‘s highly anticipated film ‘Pushpa 2’ (sequel of Pushpa: The Rise) commenced a new schedule in Hyderabad recently. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, which promises to be a high-octane action thriller and is currently being shot at Allu Arjun’s newly opened studio, Allu Studios, in Narsingi. Fahadh Faasil, who will be seen playing antagonist, joined the team in Hyderabad this week. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to join the shoot soon.



