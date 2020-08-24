List of 500 Most Influential Muslims of the world released

Jordan: Jordan-based Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) has released The 2020 Edition of the Muslim 500 naming 500 Influential Muslims of the world.

Leading scholar of Hadith, Islamic jurisprudence and Islamic finance Justice Sheikh Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani tops the list, while, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is named the ‘Man of the year’, and US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has been named ‘Woman of the year’.

Ayatollah Khamenei the second Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran is on second number. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan is on 6th number. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is on 24th position.

Indian Islamic Scholar Maulana Mahmood Madani is on 28th position. Noted Pakistani scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel is on 36th position.

In The 2020 Edition of the Muslim 500 (The World’s 500 Most Influential Muslims), the first 50 persons are religious leaders and chiefs of the states while the remaining 450 persons belong to 13 other fields including politics, social and media fields.