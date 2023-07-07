List of 6 rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Mumbai: The journey of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will be reaching its climax in three more weeks. The show, hosted by Salman Khan, is slated to be aired for 6 weeks. After season 2 of the controversial show’s OTT version, now all eyes are on its forthcoming instalment, Bigg Boss 17.

The TV version of Bigg Boss has captivated audiences across the nation with its enthralling blend of entertainment, drama, and unfiltered emotions over the years. So far, the show has had 16 successful seasons in its history. The 17th season is likely to begin in September 1st week.

Bigg Boss 17 Contestants List

With the countdown underway, speculations run rampant as fans eagerly await the unveiling of the celebrity contestants who will step into the iconic Bigg Boss 17 house. Several names of the contestants have already started popping up on the internet. Check out the rumoured names of the contestants below.

1. Aishwarya Sharma

2. Anjum Fakih

3. Arjit Taneja

4. Manisha Rani

5. Bebika Dhurve

6. Abhishek Malhan

While Aishwarya, Anjum and Arjit are a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Manisha and Bebika have been making headlines for their ongoing stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Abhishek, on the other hand, has reportedly told Jio Cinema that he will be taking part in 17th season Bigg Boss only if he wins BB OTT 2.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on the contestants list of Bigg Boss 17.