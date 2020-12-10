LIST OF 75 GOOD MANNERS IN THE QURAN

Human nature desires a society based on morals and manners which provides a stable and secure life leading to liberty and happiness for all people.
Muslims believe Prophet Muhammad, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, had a character as a model for all humanity to follow. The Quran describes the Prophet, SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam, as:
By an act of mercy from God, you O’ Prophet were gentle in your dealings with them – had you been harsh, or hard-hearted, they would have dispersed and left you – so pardon them and ask forgiveness for them. Consult with them about matters, then, when you have decided on a course of action, put your trust in God: God loves those who put their trust in Him? Quran 3:159
Following is list of 75 good manners that we can learn from the Glorious Quran:
Don’t lie (22:30)
Don’t spy (49:12)
Don’t exult (28:76)
Don’t insult (49:11)
Don’t waste (17:26)
Feed the poor (22:36)
Don’t backbite (49:12)
Keep your oaths (5:89)
Don’t take bribes (27:36)
Honour your treaties (9:4)
Restrain your anger (3:134)
Don’t spread gossip (24:15)
Think good of others (24:12)
Be good to guests (51:24-27)
Don’t harm believers (33:58)
Don’t be rude to parents (17:23)
Turn away from ill speech (23:3)
Don’t make fun of others (49:11)
Walk in a humble manner (25:63)
Respond to evil with good (41:34)
Don’t say what you don’t do (62:2)
Keep your trusts & promises (23:8)
Don’t insult others’ false gods (6:108)
Don’t deceive people in trade (6:152)
Don’t take items without right (3:162)
Don’t ask unnecessary questions (5:101)
Don’t be miserly nor extravagant (25:67)
Don’t call others with bad names (49:11)
Don’t claim yourselves to be pure (53:32)
Speak nicely, even to the ignorant (25:63)
Don’t ask for repayment for favours (76:9)
Make room for others at gatherings (58:11)
If enemy wants peace, then accept it (8:61)
Return a greeting in a better manner (4:86)
Don’t remind others of your favours (2:264)
Make peace between fighting groups (49:9)
Lower your voice and talk moderately (31:19)
Don’t let hatred cause you to be unjust (6:108)
Don’t ask too many favours from people (2:273)
Greet people when entering their home (24:27)
Be just, even against yourself & relatives (4:135)
Speak gently, even to leaders of disbelief (20:44)
Don’t criticize small contributions of others (9:79)
Don’t call the Prophet how you call others’ (24:63)
Try to make peace between husband & wife (4:128)
Don’t call the Prophet from outside his rooms (49:4)
Opprression/corruption is worse than killing (2:217)
Preach to others in a good and wise manner (16:125)
Don’t accuse others of immorality without proof (24:4)
Consider wives of the Prophet like your mothers (33:6)
Don’t raise your voice above that of the Prophet’s (49:2)
Don’t call someone a disbeliever without knowing (4:94)
Seek permission before entering someone’s room (24:59)
Know your enemies can become your close friends (41:34)
Don’t wrongly consume the wealth of the vulnerable (4:29)
Don’t turn your cheek away from people in arrogance (31:18)
Forgive others, as you would like Allah to forgive you (24:22)
Seek Prophet’s permission when leaving his gathering (24:62)
Don’t hold secret meetings for sin, rather do so for piety (58:9)
Don’t order others to do good while forgetting it yourself (2:44)
Be patient with your teacher & follow his instructions (18:67-69)
Don’t frown, turn away or neglect those who come to you (80:10)
If unable to help a needy person, at least speak nice words (17:28)
Be lenient to those under you, and consult them in matters (3:159)
Verify information from a dubious source before acting upon it (49:6)
Don’t remain in the Prophet’s home unnecessarily after a meal (33:53)
Those who can should continue to spend on those less fortunate (24:22)
Don’t enter homes without permission & return if refused entry (24:27-28)
Don’t sit with those who mock religion until they change the subject (4:140)
Say it’s not appropriate to talk of slander when it’s mentioned to you (24:16)
If required to ask the Prophet’s wives, then do so from behind a screen (33:53)
Divorce in an amicable manner instead of keeping & harming your wife (2:231)
Punish in an equivalent manner to how you were harmed or be patient (16:126)
Differences in color & language are signs of Allah, not means of superiority (49:13)
Don’t take women by force, nor take back bridal gift without a valid reason & live with them in kindness (4:19)