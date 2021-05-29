List of all multi-crore properties owned by Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan aka ‘Shehenshah of Bollywood‘ is one of the most successful stars in the Indian film industry. With a career spanning over five decades, the superstar has made a special place in our hearts with his impeccable performances and rules the Hindi film industry like no one else.

Amitabh Bachchan make his acting debut in the year 1969 with the film, Saat Hindustani and ever since then has not looked back. He has given the industry more than 200 films and created a niche for himself with his quintessential acting prowess.

Big B married Jaya Bachchan in the year 1973 and are parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. As per several reports, 77-year-old actor’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 3066.8 crore. ($400 Million).

With sizable amount of money in his pocket, Amitabh has several multi-crore properties in Mumbai as well as abroad.

Amitabh Bachchan buys new apartment

Amitabh Bachchan recently bought a new 5704 square foot duplex apartment in Mumbai for ₹31 crore. Reportedly, the property is on the 27th and 28th floors of the under-construction 34-storey building. While he had purchased the apartment on December 31, 2020, it was registered on April 12, 2021, reports said.

List of Big B’s other properties

The Coolie actor bought palatial bungalow in Juhu where the Bachchan family live. Big B named it as ‘Jalsa’ which mean celebrations. The 10,125 square foot two-storey bungalow is situated near Juhu’s JW Marriott. According to reports, Amitabh Bachchan also own a property behind Jalsa which he bought in 2013. The property is worth Rs 50 crore and is spread over 8,000 square foot. Reportedly, Big B owns a huge office named ‘Janak’ means father and it is in close proximity to Jalsa. He is often seen working out here with his grandson, Agastya Nanda. The family bought the property in 2004 and is worth ₹50 crore. According to Vogue India, Prateeksha is one of the oldest properties that Amitabh owns. Located in Juhu, this property is the home the actor shared with his parents, Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. The family brought the first house in 1976. Amitabh also has two apartments located in Juhu which are estimated to be worth about ₹40 crore along with another apartment in Juhu worth ₹1.75 crore.

What are Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan has Chehre with Emraan Hashmi, Brahmastra with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Mayday with Ajay Devgn and Jhund lined-up. He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, in which he co-starred with Ayushmann Khurrana.