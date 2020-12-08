List of celebs, sports stars who extended support to protesting farmers

The ongoing farmers’ agitation has taken the country by storm as they continue to protest against the new farm laws passed by the central govt. For the past few days, many popular personalities from both the film industry and sports world are coming forward to support the farmer’s cause. While some joined the protests at the site, many others took to social media to voice their support for the protest.

Here’s is a list of celebs who have openly supported the farmers:

Recently, Punjabi artiste Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut over her tweet against an elderly Sikh woman who participated in the farmers’ protests. He was engaged in an ugly Twitter war with the ‘Queen’ actress. On Saturday he joined farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border in their protest against three farm bills. Watch his speech in support of the farmers below.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures of the protesting farmers and used Daniel Webster’s quote to caption it. She wrote, “When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization.”

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra also took to Twitter and wrote, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later.”

Riteish Deshmukh too took to the micro-blogging site and penned “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan”

Singer Vishal Dadlani took to his social media and wrote, “Sikh farmers who served water-cannons and tear-gas, providing drinking water to the very soldiers who attacked them. The word #Sikh comes from the word for “disciple” but they are teachers of strength, courage, and the true meaning of #Satyagraha. #JaiKisaan”.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Chitrangda Singh, Sonu Sood, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta and many more took to their respective social media handles to lend their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Actress and model Himanshi Khurana, Gippy Grewal, who is also a singer and actor, have also shared video clips from the peaceful protests and expressed their solidarity.

Moreover, comedian Kapil Sharma, rapper and singer Honey Singh, singers Ammy Virk and Jazzy B also extended their support to the farmers’ protest. Most of these celebrities have been standing with the farmers from the month of September when the newly introduced farm bills were passed by Parliament.

Sports stars who are openly supporting the farmers’ protest

Olympic winning boxer Vijender Singh also came forward in support of farmers and said that he would return the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award – India’s highest sporting honour – if the centre does not repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Earlier, three boxing legends Kaur Singh, Jaipal Singh and Gurbax Singh Sandhu also made a similar statement if the centre did not agree with farmers’ demands.

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has also been vocal and supporting the protests. He tweeted, “The farmer is our food provider. We should give a little time to the food provider. Wouldn’t it be reasonable? Can’t we listen to them without a police confrontation? Please listen to the farmer. Jai Hind.”

Earlier, wrestler the Great Khali has also joined the protest venue to lend his support.