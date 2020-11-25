List of Grammy Nominations 2021: Beyoncé leads the pack

New York: The 63rd annual Grammy Awards is all set take place in Los Angeles on January 31, 2021. Grammy is presented by the Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. Not much is known about the upcoming ceremony like who all will perform and how, as the coronavirus pandemic and its resulting restrictions continue.

The complete list of Grammy nominations 2021 was released on Tuesday and Beyoncé topped it. The celebrated singer earned two nominations in the Record Of The Year category for her solo track Black Parade and her remix of Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage. She also received seven more across various other categories. In total, Beyonce scored nine nominations.

Apart from Beyonce, other singers who topped tha list were Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and rapper Roddy Ricch, with six nominations each.

K-pop group BTS got its first major Grammy nod, for their single Dynamite in the Best Pop Group perfrmance field, in a breakthrough for a South Korean group.

Grammy nominations 2021

Song Of The Year

“Black Parade,” (Beyoncé)

“The Box,” (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan,” (Taylor Swift)

“Circles,” (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now,” (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted,” (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe,” (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending,” (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album of the Year

Jhene Aiko, “Chilombo”

Black Pumas, “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)”

Coldplay, “Everyday Life”

Jacob Collier, “Djesse Vol. 3”

Haim, “Women In Music Pt. III”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

Record Of The Year

“Black Parade,” Beyoncé

“Colors,” Black Pumas

“Rockstar,” DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So,” Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted,” Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now,”Dua Lipa

“Circles,” Post Malone

“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Best Global Music Album

Antibalas, “Fu Chronicles”

Burna Boy, “Twice as Tall”

Bebel Gilberto, “Agora”

Anoushka Shankar, “Love Letters”

Tinariwen, “Amadjar”

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Music Video

Beyonce, “Brown Skin Girl”

Future featuring Drake, “Life Is Good”

Anderson .Paak, “Lockdown”

Harry Styles, “Adore You”

Woodkid, “Goliath”

Best Rap Song

“The Bigger Picture,” Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)

“The Box,” Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Laugh Now, Cry Later,” Durk Banks (Drake Featuring Lil Durk)

“Rockstar,” Jonathan Lyndale Kirk (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)

“Savage,” Beyoncé (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé)

Best Rock Album

Fontaines DC, “A Hero’s Death”

Michael Kiwanuka, “Kiwanuka”

Grace Potter, “Daylight”

Sturgill Simpson, “Sound & Fury”

The Strokes, “The New Abnormal”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber, “Changes”

Lady Gaga, “Chromatica”

Dua Lipa, “Future Nostalgia”

Harry Styles, “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift, “Folklore”

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple, “Fetch the Bolt Cutters”

Beck, “Hyperspace”

Phoebe Bridgers, “Punisher”

Brittany Howard, “Jaime”

Tame Impala, “The Slow Rush”