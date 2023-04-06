List of Indian actresses dealing with annoying skin problems

Mumbai: You pray that your skin should be like celebrities as they have perfect skin but you’re wrong. No doubt they have access to the top dermatologists, buy reputed skin care products and undergo luxurious beauty treatments but still, they face various skin issues. From eczema to chronic conditions, celebrities face their very own skin woes.

A few Indian celebrities even disappeared from the public for a while to treat their skin conditions. Few got treated for their skin issues in a short time while others fight it for years. In this write-up, we will tell you about the top celebrities who faced skin disorders or are going through any skin issues.

1. Yami Gautam

Popular actress Yami Gautam is facing a skin problem known as Keratosis pilaris. Reports suggest that the actress has had this skin issue for a long time now and is undergoing treatment. Rough patches and small pimples are formed on the face or any other body part, if someone is suffering from Keratosis pilaris.

2. Rashmika Mandanna

All rumours about her skin disease started after she mentioned her appointment with a dermatologist on her Instagram handle. It is reported that the Pushpa actress often visits dermatologists due to sunlight exposure. A few reports claim that various chemical cosmetics used during shooting do not suit Rashmika’s skin due to which she develops skin issues.

3. Sonam Kapoor

Fashion Icon of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor is very upset with her dark circles. Reports claim that Sonam’s dark circles are genetic to her. The Raanjhanaa actress is undergoing treatment for it currently. Despite having dark circles, the Khoobsurat actress still looks one of the most gorgeous and beautiful ladies of B-town.

4. Sameera Reddy

It is reported that Sameera Reddy has many pimples on her face and she is also suffering from stretch marks. Reports claim she is using skin-lightening agents to hide many stretch marks which are on her face and is also visiting a doctor frequently in this regard.

5. Rashami Desai

The recipient of several accolades including two Indian Television Academy Awards and Gold Awards, Rashami is not only one of the top highest-paid TV actresses but is considered among the most beautiful TV stars too. The actress stayed away from work for a long period of time after she was diagnosed with psoriasis. She never exposed herself to the sunlight during the period of treatment. The actress is fine now and is slaying with her looks on social media.

6. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is a model and actress who has become an inspiration for hundreds and thousands of women in India as she always gives fitness goals. Her figure and looks as per her age define how hardworking a person she is.

Despite caring so much about herself, Malaika Arora faces acne problems. It is reported that she is using a cinnamon mask religiously on her face to overcome the acne problem.