List of Indian actresses who embraced Islam for marriage

Hyderabad: Remember the old saying, ”In every religion there is love yet love has no religion.” Hundreds and thousands of books and novels have been written by various renowned authors in different languages to make humanity understand that ‘Love’ knows no religion, no language, no boundary and no caste.

Some blessed and lucky lovers unite with the love while some do not. But we have observed that love stories do not have happy or bad endings as love does not end ever. From the stories of Heer-Ranjha to Laila Majnu and Romeo-Juliet, the power of love has been described meticulously by authors from time to time in their books.

Most of the lovers had and still are facing oppositions either from their families or societies. You might have heard the famous song “Idhar Zindagi ka Janaaza Uthega” sung by music maestro Attaullah Khan. There are lyrics in the song ”Azal se mohabbat ki dushman hain duniya, Kahin do dilo ko ye milane na degi,” which roughly translates that ”World is opposing the lovers since this universe came into existence and people will never allow two lovers to unite.”

So, if you think finding your soulmate or love is so easy then you are wrong. And we have observed that most of the celebrities in India were aware of the fact that finding love is difficult, so they even changed their religions for the sake of love. In this write-up, we have compiled a list of top Indian actresses who embraced Islam to meet their loved ones.

1. Sharmila Tagore

The love story of Sharmila Tagore and Nawab Pataudi Mansoor Ali Khan was the talk of the town from1967 to 68. The couple got married finally, after Sharmila reportedly changed her name to Begum Ayesha Sultana on 27 December 1968. They have three children namely Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan.

2. Hema Malini

Hema Malini converted to Islam in 1979 to marry Dharmendra. As Dharmendra was already married and in Hinduism one can not marry twice, he too accepted Islam. Dharmendra changed his name to Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn while Hema changed hers to Aisha Bi R Chakravarty.

The couple got hitched in 1980. Though it is not confirmed whether they are following the teachings of Islam or not, they got united under the shadow of Islam.

3. Amrita Singh

Amrita Singh was born in a Sikh family. She embraced Islam and married Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. However, they parted ways after 13 years of marriage. The ex-couple is parents to two children — Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan together. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan.

4. Ayesha Takia

Ayesha Takia’s father is a Hindu while her mother is an Anglo-Indian. She married Farhan Azmi after embracing Islam. The couple tied the knot according to Islamic rituals.

5. Dipika Kakar

Popular TV actress Dipika Kakar converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza to marry the love of her life. She was first married to Raunak Samson. As the couple got separated in 2015, Deepika married Shoaib Ibrahim. In her conversation with ETimes back then Dipika spoke about her decision and said, “It is true I have done it (embraced Islam), but why and when I have done it, don’t think it needs to be talked about. I think it is a very personal matter and I don’t think I need to talk about it openly in front of the media.”

6. Rakhi Sawant

Latest to join the list is Rakhi Sawant. She married boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani after adding ‘Fatima’ to her name. She also publicly admitted that she has embraced Islam to marry her boyfriend Adil, who is a businessman.