List of most fearless, trusted, beautiful & controversial celebrities

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Human Brands on Dussehra, released a TIARA report which conducted a detailed study on the idea of ‘Celebrities as Human Brands’ in which megastar Amitabh Bachchan topped several categories.

The TIARA Research (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect and Appeal) is a unique research whose field study has been done by renowned Japanese agency Rakuten. 60,000 respondents across 23 cities took this survey so that 180 celebrities could be analysed on their most distinctive qualities.

Most Respected and Trusted

Amitabh Bachchan bagged the India’s Most Trusted, Most Respected, Most Prestigious, Most Intelligent and Most Honest categories. The Most Respected and Trusted in Bollywood was honoured to Akshay Kumar, while comedian Kapil Sharma bagged it in Indian TV personalities list.

Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads in sports, while Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma and Deepika and Ranveer Singh are the most respected and trusted celebrity couples.

Mithali Raj and Deepika Padukone are the Most Trusted female celebs in their fields.

Most Identified Indian Celebrities

The Most Identified Indian celebrity was honoured to Former host and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana followed by Vicky Kaushal and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

One of the most adorable and powerful couples of B-town Deepika Padukone bagged the category of the Most Identified Indian celebrity couple.

Most Controversial Celebrities

Most controversial celebrities in Bollywood were given to Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Sania Mirza while cricketer Hardik Pandya leads the sports list.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor appear to be the most controversial couple.

Most Attractive Category

According to the survey, Alia Bhatt is India’s most attractive celebrity, while Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif took the top slots in Bollywood. While Swwapnil Joshi and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya led in television, Virat Kohli and Sania Mirza ranked first in sports.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Virushka) topped the most attractive couple category.

Most Appealing Category

Akshay Kumar tops the Most Appealing category followed by Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been voted the Most Appealing celebrity couple.

Other Categories

Virat Kohli tops several categories – among them Most Fearless, Most Charming and Most Stylish.

Sachin Tendulkar is the celebrity India thinks is Most Good Value, M S Dhoni the Most Authentic and Most Down-To-Earth, Saina Nehwal the Most Reliable.

Deepika Padukone the Most Beautiful as well as Most Glamorous.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been voted the Most Versatile as well as the Most Distinctive Indian celebrity.