List of movies that Priyanka Chopra rejected: Sultan to Race 2

Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines ever since she announced the arrival of her and Nick Jonas‘ baby. From winning Miss World to being the superstar of Bollywood, she is a powerhouse talent and there is no doubt about that. The actress has achieved different levels of stardom with her amazing performances in both not just in Bollywood but also Hollywood.

Priyanka made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan and later made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She had starred in many hit films including Waqt, Agnipath, Don, Krrish, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani and Dostana.

And now, speculations are rife that she planning to opt out of her upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zara to focus on her newborn. While there’s no confirmation regarding it, let’s have a look at the list of films that Priyanka Chopra rejected in the past. (Below list is as per various media reports)

Movie Name Actor In Male Lead Ghajini Aamir Khan Sultan Salman Khan Bharat Salman Khan Main Aurr Mrs Khanna Salman Khan, Sohail Khan Race 2 Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham Fanney Khan Rajkummar Rao Kick Salman Khan Heroine Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda 2 States Arjun Kapoor Cocktail Saif Ali Khan

In terms of work, Priyanka will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’. She will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.