List of movies that Priyanka Chopra rejected: Sultan to Race 2

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 25th January 2022 8:41 pm IST
Mumbai: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been making headlines ever since she announced the arrival of her and Nick Jonas‘ baby. From winning Miss World to being the superstar of Bollywood, she is a powerhouse talent and there is no doubt about that. The actress has achieved different levels of stardom with her amazing performances in both not just in Bollywood but also Hollywood.

Priyanka made her acting debut in the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan and later made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. She had starred in many hit films including Waqt, Agnipath, Don, Krrish, Barfi, Bajirao Mastani and Dostana.

And now, speculations are rife that she planning to opt out of her upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zara to focus on her newborn. While there’s no confirmation regarding it, let’s have a look at the list of films that Priyanka Chopra rejected in the past. (Below list is as per various media reports)

Movie NameActor In Male Lead
GhajiniAamir Khan
SultanSalman Khan
BharatSalman Khan
Main Aurr Mrs KhannaSalman Khan, Sohail Khan
Race 2Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham
Fanney KhanRajkummar Rao
KickSalman Khan
HeroineArjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda
2 StatesArjun Kapoor
CocktailSaif Ali Khan

In terms of work, Priyanka will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’. She will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

